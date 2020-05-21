Heavy rain leads to flooding in parts of the Carolinas

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions the entire region: Across the Piedmont and upstate South Carolina through Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Periods of heavy rain are still moving across the Carolinas with the threat for flooding along rivers and lakes, especially in the mountains and foothills of North Carolina.

A potentially life-threatening flood event is unfolding Wednesday and Thursday across North Carolina and South Carolina, including in Charlotte.

Drivers should be aware of the following highwater/ flood alerts:

CABARRUS CO

-Hwy 200

-Barrier Rd

-Hahn Scott Rd

STANLY CO

US 52 closed in both direction at W Main St

UNION CO

Old Hwy 74 near US 74

Ridge Rd near Unionville Indian Trail Rd

W Lawyers Rd between Indian Trail Fairview Rd & Friendly Baptist Church Rd

W Duncan Rd near Howey Bottoms Rd

Sardis Church Rd near Cannon Dr

New Town Rd near Twelve Mile Creek Rd

Shannon Rd between Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd S & Pleasant Grove Rd

***Per NCDOT: all reported to be blocked until 1p***

WATAUGA CO

Guy Ford Rd bridge (near TN state line)

Hubert Thomas Rd bridge (near Boone)