CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina foothills will once again experience heavy rain and the potential for flooding as storms move through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency management directors in Catawba, Caldwell and Iredell Counties said they're keeping a close eye on the low-lying areas in their counties that are typically prone to flooding.

As rivers begin to rise, Catawba County Emergency Management Director Karyn Yaussy said she's concerned about what will happen in the days after the storm.

"We watch all that water that is expected in western North Carolina to come on downstream in the Catawba River, and we could see river flooding," Yaussy said.

On Monday, Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to issue a major federal disaster declaration for 13 western North Carolina counties, including Watauga and Caldwell Counties.

In Collettsville, DOT crews are still fixing several roads damaged by flash flooding earlier this year.

Yaussy said people should also be aware of the risk of being struck by lightning, especially as families go outside to play together.

She said, "I sometimes feel like 'Debbie Downer' preaching this message of, 'if thunder roars, go indoors.'"

