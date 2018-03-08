Our week of heavy rain is reaching its peak with a late night soaker.

Flash flooding, lightning and strong winds hit the Charlotte area Thursday night with more rain moving in for the overnight hours. A flash flood watch remains in effect until Friday evening.

In Statesville, a woman was rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed on E. Broad St. downtown.

One woman taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after tree crashes down on E. Broad St near downtown Statesville. @TreyMaggio and I are live on @wcnc following tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/5pcUR36wVw — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 3, 2018

Also in Statesville, Old Mocksville Road at Moore Ridge Drive collapsed, leaving behind a hole that's 30 feet wide and 15 feet deep.

Photo: Iredell Firewire

Log Drive, the access road to Real McKoy Family Campground in Statesville, washed out as well. NBC Charlotte has learned several campers are stranded because of the flooding.

In Conover, crews discovered a downed tree that hit a house on 2nd Avenue Drive NE. Luckily, there were no injuries and minor roof damage.

*2nd Avenue Dr. NE Update* Conover Fire found a large tree that had struck a residence. The residence has minor roof damage and no injuries were reported. #NWSGSP pic.twitter.com/ZPnQGUZU3U — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) August 3, 2018

More rain is possible overnight into Friday morning. Look for more rain and a few thunderstorms Friday, with rain heavy at times. Highs again will be in the low 80s.

There's a forty percent chance of rain Saturday with high temperatures in the mid-80s. It's more of the same Sunday with warmer high temperatures in the upper 80s. Monday will be hot and humid with a slight storms chance and highs in the low 90s.

