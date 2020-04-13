CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire in north Charlotte was sparked by a tree that was snapped onto a live power line during Monday morning's severe weather, firefighters said.

The fire happened in the 8700 block of Brampton Drive around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control in about 20 minutes and no one was injured. The residents said they had several thousand dollars' worth of equipment that was damaged during the fire.

Fire investigators said the tree was blown over by high winds and crashed into the power lines and onto the back of the house.

It was a busy morning for Charlotte Fire, as crews responded to dozens of calls for downed trees and power lines from Monday's severe weather outbreak. In south Charlotte, crews rescued a woman from an apartment building after a large tree crashed through the roof. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In South Carolina, the storms were deadly. One person died in Seneca after a suspected tornado touched down in Oconee County early Monday. That same line of storms led to tens of thousands of power outages in the Upstate of South Carolina.

