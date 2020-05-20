Huntersville family thankful to be alive after tree destroys home

"It was scary, I've never been through anything like this before," said Lisa Blunt, who was in the house with her boyfriend and their three dogs.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville couple is thankful to be alive after a falling tree crashed into their home Tuesday.

Saturated soil, high winds and large trees create the perfect disaster in the midst of a storm. One Huntersville couple found themselves in the middle of that storm when a giant tree came crashing into the trailer home Tuesday evening.

“It was scary never been through anything like this before,” said homeowner Lisa Blunt, who said she, her boyfriend and their three dogs were inside the house at the time.

Chief meteorologist Brad Panovich says the Charlotte area will see more heavy rain Wednesday, with the heaviest showers expected in the afternoon and evening hours. The entire Charlotte area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday morning.

Thankfully, they all made it out safely. But for Blunt she says it was certainly a near miss. The tree crashed just feet away from her in the kitchen where she was cooking dinner.

“I heard something sound like loud thunder like I never heard before,” Blunt said. “I hurry up and ran out but got caught by part of it.”

She did suffer some scratches to her face and legs and despite the major mess left behind she still says she’s thankful to be alive.

“Thank the Lord we’re all okay so it could have been worst," Blunt said.