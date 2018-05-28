CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Florida panhandle endures the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, the Carolinas will need to keep an eye out for heavy rain and flooding this week.

Alberto is moving north at about 10 mph and is about 15 miles north of Defuniak Springs, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of up to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service's 8 p.m. update.

As for folks across the Carolinas, get ready for rain and possibly some flooding this coming week. A flood watch has been issued for the entire NBC Charlotte viewing area through Thursday morning.

"I'm not going to tell you it's going to rain all day [Monday], but it's going to seem like it," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich.

Thunderstorms are possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Panovich said the Charlotte area will be under a medium risk of severe weather with flash flooding being the primary concern this week. While damaging winds and tornado are both under very low risks, Charlotteans may need to keep an eye out on those two as well.

"The potential for flash flooding, mudslides and landslides will be very high in the [North Carolina] mountains," Panovich said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to have soggy conditions as NWS said Charlotte will be under a 70 to 80-percent chances of precipitation with thunderstorms expected. The Queen City will be under a 50-percent chance of precipitation on Thursday with possible thunderstorms.

