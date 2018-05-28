CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- As the Gulf Coast braces for the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, the Carolinas will need to keep an eye out for heavy rain and flooding this week.

Subtropical Storm Alberto is expected to make landfall around noon Monday on the Florida panhandle, according to NBC Charlotte's sister station WWL-TV. Alberto is moving northwest at about 10 mph and is about 195 miles west of Tampa, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service's 7:30 p.m. update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Anclote River to the Mississipi-Alabama border, according to NWS.

Nice image from #GOES16 of the sun setting over large subtropical storm #Alberto this evening. Alberto's maximum sustained winds are now 65 mph as it moves northeastward towards the Gulf coast. Flooding rain remains the greatest concern for us over the next few days. pic.twitter.com/kxpimSJGxJ — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) May 28, 2018

As for folks across the Carolinas, get ready for rain and possibly some flooding this coming week.

Flash flood watches are being issued for Avery, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Chester (S.C), Chesterfield (S.C.), Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lancaster, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly, Union, and York (S.C.) counties through Tuesday morning.

"I'm not going to tell you it's going to rain all day [Monday], but it's going to seem like it," said First Warn Storm Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "First half of the day will look soggy."

Like Panovich said, Memorial Day in the Queen City will be soggy with a 90-percent chance of precipitation with highs of around 78 degrees. Thunderstorms will be likely in the night, according to the National Weather Service.

Panovich said the Charlotte area will be under a medium risk of severe weather with flash flooding being the primary concern this week. While damaging winds and tornado are both under very low risks, Charlotteans may need to keep an eye out on those two as well.

"The potential for flash flooding, mudslides and landslides will be very high in the [North Carolina] mountains," Panovich said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are also expected to have soggy conditions as NWS said Charlotte will be under a 70 to 80-percent chances of precipitation with thunderstorms expected. The Queen City will be under a 50-percent chance of precipitation on Thursday with possible thunderstorms.

