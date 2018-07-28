CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were 18 named storms in the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It was one of the costliest seasons ever, as U.S. damages alone reached $265 billion, surpassing the old record of $211 billion in 2005.

Of that 18 total storms, 10 became hurricanes, and six of those were Category 3 storms or higher. Category 3 hurricanes have wind speeds of 111 to 129 mph.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which kicked off in June and runs through the end of November, is expected to bring at least 14 named storms, according to researchers. That will put it above the long-term average of 11 recorded between 1950 and the present day. The Atlantic area includes the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Colorado State University is forecasting 14 named storms, including seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

North Carolina State University is forecasting 14 to 18 named storms, seven of which are expected to grow to hurricane strength, and three to five of which may become major hurricanes, defined as Category 3 or higher.

