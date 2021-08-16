Anywhere it rains, it can flood. Are you protected?

There are three storms in the Atlantic basin at the moment as we are reaching the peak of Hurricane season 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The peak of hurricane season coming in the next few weeks, it's important to make sure you have a plan, and if possible, insurance to protect your life and your property from damage.

When people think of a hurricane, they think of wind but it's rising water that can be the most deadly and costly. Let's start with a basic fact. Just one inch of rising water can cause $25,000 in damages. That's just an inch, and you don't even need a hurricane to cause that kind of damage.

"There are good alert systems that people living in the Charlotte area can plug into, but they have to have these applications downloaded and activated so they are aware of events as they unfold," said Jeffery Roth, a government planning expert who advises cities on potential trouble spots during storms.

Roth was on the front lines of Sandy in 2012. Rosh, also known as Lt. Col. Roth in the National Guard, has experience with disaster planning worldwide.

"Flooding can occur anyplace rain falls," Roth said.

In Mecklenburg County alone, there are approximately 2,900 homes and businesses located in the flood plain. Although many of these homes and businesses are built above the 100-year flood level, the county says many are impacted during large rain events. Click here to see if your house is in an area prone to flooding in Mecklenburg County.

Flood insurance is a national program but you can also buy policies through carriers, maybe even yours. In North Carolina, the average cost of a yearly flood policy is $814. That's just $68 a month. In South Carolina, it's even cheaper, with the average policy coming in at $671 a year.

It's worth it, too. Steve Shatner with the Compass Agency said most people pay completely out-of-pocket for flood damage. That goes for landslides and mudslides, too.

And if you wait until a storm has a name, it's too late. Policies aren't written once a storm gets a name. Usually, it's a 30-day wait for new policies in that case.

People are often confused by what a flood is. For example, if a pipe bursts in your house and floods it, that's covered by homeowners insurance. But if a nearby creek or clogged storm drain floods and comes in, that's considered rising water and homeowners won't cover that. If you have questions, ask your insurance agent, that's why they're there.