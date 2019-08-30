Officials at Charlotte Motor Speedway know Dorian evacuees need a place to go, so they're welcoming them to stay at their campgrounds typically meant for race fans.

In a news release Friday, Speedway officials said they're opening the Rock City Campground on Bruton Smith Boulevard and bathhouse facilities, free of charge.

Evacuees are asked to check in at the Camping World Race Resort office located at 6600 Bruton Smith Blvd. in Concord.

After-hours check-in can be made in the camping section on the Speedway's website, according to the news release.

The Speedway said guests can also reach the camping office at 704-455-4445.

Meantime, the Speedway is preparing for the Bank of America ROVAL 400, taking place September 27-29.

The latest track of Hurricane Dorian has it approaching Florida by early next week, then heading north.

