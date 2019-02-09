DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Dare County and Hyde County residents and visitors are under mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian barrels toward parts of the southeast.

The Dare County Emergency Management Twitter account tweeted that visitors must evacuate starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at noon.

Residents must evacuate on Wednesday, Sept. 4 starting at 6 a.m.

Dare County Schools released a statement on Facebook that said all Dare County Schools will be in regular session on Tuesday, September 3, but will close for all students and staff beginning Wednesday, September 4 through Friday, September 6.

The Afterschool Enrichment Program (ASEP) will operate on a normal schedule tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3.

Hyde County officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for anyone visiting on Ocracoke Island starting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 4 a.m.

Hyde County residents and non-resident property owners must evacuate starting Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 a.m.

Hyde County Emergency Services Department A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke visitors will begin at 5:00 AM on... Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and will expand to include Ocracoke residents and non-resident property owners on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 5:00 AM.

