More than 1,000 Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working long hours on the east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said about 1,400 troopers are working 12-hour shifts. The department tweeted they're all working to help keep roads safe as people are evacuating and helping prepare for possible impacts from the storm.

The FLHSMV tweeted, "Thank you to the Bravo shift, for keeping the watch throughout the night."

Hurricane Dorian has been pounding islands in the Bahamas for more than a day and just started moving northwest Tuesday morning.

Almost every county along Florida's Atlantic coast is preparing for possible impacts from the Category 3 storm.

RELATED: Live blog: At least 5 people dead in the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian begins to inch to the northwest, as eyewall keeps pounding Bahamas

RELATED: Florida airports closing ahead of Hurricane Dorian

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.