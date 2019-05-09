CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is offering virtual visits free of charge for people impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

If anyone is suffering from a minor injury or illness, they can speak with a medical provider on a video visit for free.

“Patients, along with friends and loved ones who are taking shelter far from their homes, probably have many questions and concerns," said Atrium Health’s David Cosenza, MD, Specialty Medical Director, Virtual Visit in a statement. "By offering free Virtual Visits, Atrium Health hopes their health will be one less thing to worry about during this time."

Atrium Health is waiving the regular fee for Virtual Visits completed in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, starting September 5 -- patients just need to use the coupon code DORIAN.

“We are here to take care of those who fall ill during this time and are here to ensure patients have this technology available, at no cost, should they need it," Cosenza said in the statement.

Appointments are not necessary and both current and new patients are able to use the app.

MORE DORIAN COVERAGE ON WCNC: