CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of linemen and swift water rescue teams from the Charlotte region are deploying to the North and South Carolina coasts in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.



Tommy Wallace is one of about 450 Duke Energy workers heading to Florence, South Carolina for the next two weeks. His wife, Brittany Wallace, will keep the house running while he will try to keep the power on.

"There's always so much to do before-hand," she said. "You're so busy the night before of laundry and packing bags and making sure he has all his supplies."

He spent his Tuesday night reading to his two kids and kissing them goodnight.

"I'm going to be gone for a while," he said. "Love you."

In addition to the Duke Energy crews, about 100 linemen from Texas staged as they waited to find out where they'll be sent to along the coast.

North Carolina DOT crews are preparing their large trucks and chainsaws in case of downed trees or debris on the roadways.

Swift-water rescue teams from Charlotte Fire, Lincoln County and Burke County are heading out to Eastern North Carolina to provide assistance.

