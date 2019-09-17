CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Depression Ten has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center announced Tuesday in their 11 a.m. advisory.

The storm was located 1,165 miles from the Leeward Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving northwest at 12 mph.

"A west-northwestward motion at a somewhat faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Leeward Islands Thursday night or Friday," the National Hurricane Center said."

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of at least 39 mph. The system is forecast to become a hurricane by the time it approaches the northern Leeward Island. A Category 1 hurricane has winds of at least 74 mph.

NOAA

Intensification is expected as the depression is forecast to move over gradually increasing sea surface temperatures. The storm will need to overcome some dry air, advises the National Hurricane Center, but is expected to strengthen thanks to low wind shear conditions.

The track guidance is in relatively good agreement through Friday. After that, the forecast guidance spreads as the storm moves north of Puerto Rico.

At this time, there are no tropical storm watches or warnings associated with the storm. It is too far from land at this time.

When Tropical Depression Ten becomes a tropical storm, it will receive the name Imelda or Jerry. Another system near the Texas coastline could also be named.

NOAA

Elsewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, Hurricane Humberto is now a category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. It remains well off the Carolina coast as it moves towards Bermuda.

Near Texas, forecasters are watching an organized cluster of tropical thunderstorms. The system has a 50% chance of organizing into an official tropical system. Regardless, a flooding threat exists in southeast Texas.

