CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From the Bahamas to the Atlantic Coast of the United States, millions of people were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The storm made landfall in the Bahamas as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. The current death toll in the Bahamas is 44 and likely to rise as search and rescue teams search devastated areas of the northern Bahamas. At least five deaths in the United States have been blamed on the storm.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas said they are dealing with "a historic tragedy" and the devastation is "unprecedented and extensive."

On Monday, WCNC NBC Charlotte and the American Red Cross are teaming up for Hurricane Dorian relief. From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., you can call the WCNC Red Cross phone bank to make a donation toward relief in the Carolinas and the Bahamas.

You can also click here to donate.

The Red Cross is also partnering with Food Lion for Monday's phone bank. After Dorian battered the Carolinas last week, Food Lion delivered truckloads of needed food to people in coastal areas impacted by the storm.

HOW TO DONATE

Call 704-329-3703 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 9

The American National Red Cross is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions to the American National Red Cross are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. The Red Cross' tax identification number is 53-0196605.

