Lowe's to donate $2 million to support Hurricane Ian efforts

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation and the impact on our customers and associates who have been affected by this storm. Their safety is paramount."

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Friday it will donate $2 million to support relief efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian left devastation across the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage.

Lowe's said its donation will support disaster relief partners and nonprofit Pro customers, helping organizations provide emergency shelter, food and rebuilding supplies to those affected by the storm. Lowe's also will host relief events to distribute critical supplies.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation and the impact on our customers and associates who have been affected by this storm. Their safety is paramount," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, said. "While we know recovery will take many months, we're here to help these communities return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible. We'd also like to thank the first responders and our associates who are serving these communities."

