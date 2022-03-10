Red Cross deploys more Charlotte area volunteers to Florida

Volunteers will help provide shelter, meals, comfort and support for impacted communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Groups from the Charlotte area are getting involved to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, including sending supplies and volunteers to Florida.

The Red Cross deployed three local disaster-trained volunteers to support relief efforts in Florida to evaluate and meet the needs.

Volunteers from Catawba, Mecklenburg and Watauga counties will help provide shelter, meals, comfort and support for impacted communities.

They will also have a fourth volunteer from the greater Carolina region heading out today, sending additional disaster workers.

They say they're planning to work side-by-side with partners to help people in need for weeks or even months to come.

Red Cross says there are ways you can help from home.

