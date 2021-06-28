Landfall is expected later Monday with gusty winds and heavy rains between Savannah and Charleston.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Depression Four formed off the South Carolina coast late Monday morning, leading to the issuing of a tropical storm warning for some shoreline communities.

The storm is forecast to gain some strength, become a weak tropical storm before making landfall later today.

If the storm becomes a named storm, it will be call Danny. It would be the fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 11 a.m. T.D. Four was located about 110 miles east-southeast of Charleston. The storm had sustained winds at 35 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

With the 11 a.m. advisory, tropical storm warnings were issued for parts of the South Carolina coast. The warnings are in effect for Edisto Beach to the South Santee River.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to first reach the South Carolina coast within the warning area by late this afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

T.D. Four could produce 1 to 3" of rain with locally higher amounts along the immediate coasts of Georgia and southern South Carolina.

Swells produced by the storm are forecast to affect parts of the palmetto state. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.



Regardless of further development, the tropical system will help increase the moisture across the state, including the Midlands, especially the southern and eastern Midlands.

Showers and storms will be possible during the heat of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy, tropical downpours will be possible.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. With the added moisture, heat index values will make it feel even hotter at times.

As the tropical system continues to move west, the chances for rain will decrease tonight. A few showers will be possible overnight though. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday morning.

Typical summer-like weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 90s. There will be a chance for a few showers and storms both days.

A front will approach the area by the end of the workweek. The rain chances will increase Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms will be likely Saturday, but some slightly drier air may move into the Midlands for the July the 4th holiday.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is producing a small cluster of showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.