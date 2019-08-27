CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen as it makes its way toward the Virgin Islands and is now expected to become a hurricane Wednesday.

First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said Dorian will likely be upgraded to a hurricane Wednesday afternoon. The 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed the storm with 70 mph sustained winds and higher gusts of 90 mph. The storm is moving northwest at 13 mph and is 25 miles southeast of St. Croix.

Dorian is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic Coast, Mulcahy said. First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich said Dorian is forecast to reach Florida with sustained winds of 115 mph.

Forecasters have now issued a hurricane warning for Vieques and Culebra, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands. A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Puerto Rico, as well. Other parts of Puerto Rico are now under a tropical storm warning.

Tropical-storm-force winds are currently extending out up to 80 miles from Dorian's center.

If it holds together, it could move over the Bahama and towards the coast of Florida over the long Labor Day weekend - - but it's still early to know exactly where it will go and how strong it will be when it gets there.

This many days out, the forecast has a wide level of uncertainly. Panovich advises anyone from South Carolina through Florida and on to Texas to "pay attention" and keep monitoring the forecast.

Tropical Depression Six

Tropical Depression Six remains well off the Atlantic coast and away from land. It poses no threat to the mainland United States.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, it was centered about 410 west of Bermuda or about 315 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras and moving north-northwest at 7 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, some strengthening is occurring. It is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday, taking on the name Erin. However, it should begin to take on extratropical characteristics and weaken on Thursday as it moves away from land.

