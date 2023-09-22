Updates from across Hampton Roads, Outer Banks as Tropical Storm Ophelia nears region; Tornado Warning in N.C.

Get the lastest information as Tropical Storm Ophelia's path brings heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina this weekend.

NORFOLK, Va. — Heavy rain, strong winds and urban and tidal flooding are expected in coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina Friday evening into Saturday as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, the Middle Peninsula and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Several areas close to the water are also under a Storm Surge Warning, meaning there's a danger of inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline.

13News Now has a team of reporters, photographers and other journalists monitoring the impact the storm is having across the region. We'll be updating this story live with the latest updates and information — follow our coverage below, as well as on-air and on 13NewsNow+, our free streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

9 a.m. — Virginia National Guard stationed in Hampton Roads

The Virginia National Guard has staged around 35 soldiers in order to support the response to the impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia. The soldiers have tactical trucks capable of driving through high water.

They will remain on duty as long as possible flooding and high winds threaten the region in order to quickly and safely provide capabilities requested in the area.

8:45 a.m. — Ophelia has caused more than 96,000 Dominion power outages in Virginia, North Carolina so far

Tropical Storm Ophelia has caused more than 96,000 power outages in Dominion Energy's Virginia and North Carolina service territory so far.

As of 8 a.m., 14,800 customers are out at 489 work locations across the system. A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said additional outages may occur as the storm moves through.

People are encouraged to report outages to the company using the Dominion Energy mobile app, the company's website or by calling 866-DOM-HELP.

8:15 a.m. — Tornado Warning in northeastern North Carolina expires

A Tornado Warning issued for southeastern Hertford County, southwestern Gates County and northwestern Chowan County expired after 8:15 a.m.

8 a.m. — Jamestown-Scotland Ferry resumes service at reduced capacity

As of Saturday at 8 a.m., operations have resumed at the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry after service was suspended at 3:30 a.m. due to high tides.

Service is currently reduced with one ferry departing Surry on the hour and departing Jamestown on the half-hour.

People should plan for possible delays and are encouraged to call the ferry hotline at 1-800-VA-FERRY or visit 511virginia.org for status updates, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

8 a.m. — Tropical storm conditions along coast, inland as Ophelia moves over North Carolina

Tropical storm conditions are continuing along the coast and further inland as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves over eastern North Carolina toward Virginia.

As of 8 a.m., the storm's maximum sustained winds are 65 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The Hurricane Watch north of Surf City, North Carolina to Ocracoke Inlet has ended.

7:45 a.m. — Tornado Warning in northeastern North Carolina extended

A Tornado Warning was issued for southeastern Hertford County, southwestern Gates County and northwestern Chowan County until 8:15 a.m.

Around 7:45 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hobbsville, or near Ryland, moving west at 30 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Gatesville, Gliden, Easons Crossroads, Rays Beach, Sign Pine, Sandy Cross, Carter, Trotville and Buckland are under the warning.

Tornado Warning including Gatesville NC and Harrellsville NC until 8:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/Qck74MDaaN — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 23, 2023

7:35 a.m. — Center of Tropical Storm Ophelia approaches New Bern, North Carolina

The National Weather Service said the center of Ophelia is approaching New Bern, North Carolina and to expect heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The center of Tropical Storm Ophelia is approaching New Bern. Expect heavy rain rates and strong wind gusts. MCAS Cherry Point gusted to 60mph near the center of the storm. #ncwx #Ophelia — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 23, 2023

7:25 a.m. — Tornado Warning issued for Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in North Carolina

A Tornado Warning was issued for Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties in northeastern North Carolina and will last until 7:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service located a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado over Chapanoke, or near Winfall, moving northwest at 35 miles per hour.

Tornado Warning including Chowan County, NC, Gates County, NC, Pasquotank County, NC, Perquimans County, NC until 7:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/z61tpYUkbj — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) September 23, 2023

7:15 a.m. — No major issues with highways in Hampton Roads, VDOT says

In a phone interview with 13News Now, Nina Ullrich with the Virginia Department of Transportation said the highways are wet but there are no issues with standing water. There are no closures at this time.

7 a.m. — The latest on power outages in Virginia, North Carolina

As of 7 a.m., 8,772 Dominion Energy customers in southeastern Virginia and 902 in northeastern North Carolina are without power.

6:45 a.m. — Live view of Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday morning

After Ophelia made landfall Saturday morning, waves are choppy at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Here's a live view:

6:15 a.m. — Ophelia makes landfall in North Carolina

The storm came onto shore at Emerald Isle in North Carolina around 6:15 a.m. with estimated maximum winds of 70 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.

5 a.m. — Ophelia close to landfall in North Carolina

According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update, Ophelia is about 25 miles southwest of Cape Lookout, North Carolina, and 70 miles east-northeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

2 a.m. — Center of Tropical Storm Ophelia just offshore North Carolina, National Hurricane Center reported

The National Hurricane Center reported that Ophelia's center is just off of North Carolina in its 2 a.m. update. It's 55 miles south-southwest of Cape Lookout, and 45 miles east of Cape Fear. The maximum wind speeds were still reported to be 70 mph.

1 a.m. — Power outages continue to rise into early hours of the night

In Dominion Energy's 1 a.m. outage map update, approximately 18,158 power outages have been reported across Coastal Virginia. That number is continuing to grow. As of 1:30 a.m., there were more than 20,000 outages reported across Dominion's Virginia service area.

11 p.m. — Tropical Storm Ophelia maintains wind speed, makes way through North Carolina

In an 11 p.m. update Friday from the National Hurricane Center, Ophelia was found 70 miles away from both Cape Fear and Cape Lookout, North Carolina. The storm is also still maintaining 70 mph wind speeds, as it has since 5 p.m.

10:15 p.m. — Power outages increase across Hampton Roads

Dominion Energy's outage map reported approximately 7,911 outages across Coastal Virginia in its 10:15 p.m. update. The largest volume of reported outages came from Virginia Beach, with 2,907, and York County, with 2,912. As of the same update, there were 12 outages reported in northeast North Carolina.

8 p.m. — Tropical Storm Ophelia maintains 70 mph wind speeds, as water levels rise along NC coast

In an 8 p.m. update Friday from the National Hurricane Center, meteorologists say the storm is about 90 miles south of Cape Lookout, North Carolina and moving toward the coast at 12 mph. The storm's wind strength has stayed at 70 mph over the last three hours, which is just below hurricane force. All weather watches and warnings related to the storm have remained the same since the NHC's 5 p.m. update.

5 p.m. — Tropical Storm Ophelia strengthens to just shy of hurricane force winds

In a 5 p.m. update Friday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a Hurricane Watch for portions of eastern North Carolina just below the Outer Banks. That means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. The state's coast from north of Surf City to Ocracoke Inlet is under the advisory.

This comes as Tropical Storm Ophelia has strengthened to 70 mph maximum sustained winds, which is just 4 mph under the wind speed of a category one hurricane.

5 p.m. — Dominion crews battle scattered power outages across the region

A Dominion Energy spokeswoman said the company started seeing scattered power outages across the region as wind gusts began increasing around 3:30 p.m. By about 5 p.m., she said, at least 7,700 customers in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina had been affected but Dominion crews had worked hard to bring that number down to 1,300 active outages.

Dominion has extra resources on hand from peer utility companies, the spokeswoman said, and crews will be working "around the clock" to restore power to customers who experience outages as a result of tropical storm weather conditions.

4:33 p.m. — City, ODU open parking garages to residents

Norfolk has opened two city parking garages to residents who need to move vehicles to higher ground as Tropical Storm Ophelia brings heavy rain, strong winds and tidal flooding to the area: York Street Garage and Brambleton Lot. Both will be open until 9 a.m. Sunday.

ODU has also opened a garage to Norfolk residents until 5 p.m. Sunday, the Constant Center 43rd Street Garage at 1067 W 43rd St.

4:35 p.m. — Elizabeth River Ferry won't operate Saturday

Hampton Roads Transit is suspending Saturday service on the Elizabeth River Ferry in anticipation of tropical storm conditions that could impact safety. Bus and light rail services will continue to operate as usual, but people using those transportation options should expect delays and impromptu detours.

3:30 p.m. — Hampton opens shelter for residents living in low-lying areas

Hampton government officials are encouraging residents living in low-lying areas, such as the city's Zone A, to stay the night somehere on higher ground. For those who don't have a place to stay, the city is opening a shelter at 5 p.m. at Phenix K-8 school at 1061 Big Bethel Road.

The city's parking garage on Settlers Landing Road is also open to anyone who wants to park a car on higher ground.

The city has also issued an emergency declaration similar to Gov. Glenn Youngking's state of emergency announcement earlier today. Both declarations allow government to mobilize extra resources and funding to help deal with the effects of the storm.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a State of Emergency. That allows the state to mobilize resources and funding, but it is also a reminder to the public to take the storm seriously. The City of Hampton also issued an emergency declaration.

2:59 p.m. — Jamestown-Scotland Ferry reduces service during storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation has reduced ferry service in Jamestown to one boat due to storm-related high tides. According to a press release, high water caused by higher-than-normal tide levels can create a safety issue with the ferry loading ramps. VDOT says it expects more ferry service disruption through Saturday evening.

2:54 p.m. — Gov. Cooper delcares state of emergency in North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper delcared a state of emergency in North Carolina on Friday in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia. This temporarily waives transportation regulations pertaining to the movement of livestock and agricultural products to help the state's farmers. It also provides transportation waivers that will allow the state to move resources around faster to help with the storm preparation and response.

1:10 p.m. — Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon to help the coastal regions deal with expected impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which are expected over the next 48 hours. This will help state government mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts, among other things.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares also announced the state's price gouging protections have been enacted, which protect people from paying high prices for necessities during an emergency situation.

READ MORE: Youngkin declares state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Tropical Storm Ophelia

12:30 p.m. — Portsmouth opens city parking garages to residents in low-lying areas

The city of Portsmouth had opened the Middle Street, Water Street, and 1st Floor County Street garages for residents to park their vehcles during possible flooding this weekend. Garages will be open starting at noon Friday through Monday, September 25 at 7 a.m. No trailers are permitted, and residnets cannot park in spaces marked Reserved.

12:15 p.m. — Virginia State Police urge drivers to stay home

In a Friday afternoon press release, state police said all available troopers and supervisors will be working through Friday evening and the weekend as Tropical Storme Ophelia moves through Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Middle Peninsula. But VSP is encouraging people to postpone travel and avoid the roads as much as possible to prevent unnecessary traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways.

11:54 a.m. — Tidewater Community College Chesapeake opens parking garage

Friday morning, Tidewater Community College Chesapeake opened up its garage to people in low-lying areas.

For people living in low-lying areas who need to move their vehicles, the parking garage at @TCCChesapeake, 1428 Cedar Rd, will accept vehicles beginning today, Sept. 22. Parking spots are available on the second and third floors only, on a first come, first served basis. pic.twitter.com/Fy9I5vkKGa — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) September 22, 2023

11:20 a.m. — ODU adjust Homecoming Weekend plans due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

While the Old Dominion University football game versus Texas A&M-Commerce is still scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the school has cancelled Friday's alumni and friends social and Saturday's homecoming parade. University officials have posted a complete revised schedule on ODU's website here.

10:11 a.m. — Virginia Beach opens parking garages across the city