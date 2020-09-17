FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Tropical Depression Sally to bring heavy rain threat to the Carolinas

A Flash Flood Watch means there is the chance for rapid onset of flooding in the area. It's a dangerous situation and can affect areas that don't normally flood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The remnants of Tropical Depression Sally are expected to enter the Carolinas on Thursday, bringing heavy rain and a flash flood threat to the area.

According to Weather Forecaster Larry Sprinkle, Sally will interact with a frontal boundary and produce widespread heavy rain across the entire region.

"Rainfall totals of five to seven inches are expected," Panovich said. "There could be a few isolated severe storms that produce south and east of I-85."

Sprinkle said all residents should stay weather aware as the heavy rain can produce areas of flash flooding along small streams, creeks, and all flood-prone areas.

Sprinkle also said some minor river flooding is possible, which could include the South Fork of the Catawba River. Flooding of parks, greenways, farmland, and secondary roads are also possible.

A Flash Flood Watch means there is the chance for rapid onset of flooding in the area. It's a dangerous situation and can even affect areas that don't normally flood.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the window of the heaviest rain will arrive between 11 am and 5 pm.

