ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you need a ride to a state-approved evacuation shelter as Hurrican Dorian approaches, Uber may be able to help.

On Sunday, Uber announced they would be offering free rides of up to $20 for rides to and from state-approved storm shelters.

To take advantage of the deal, enter the promo code “DORIANRELIEF“ in the app, then select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters. To use a promo code, open the Uber app, find the “payment” section and scroll down until you see “Add Promo Code”.

A post on Uber's website said it will be making the safety of passengers and drivers a priority as Dorian approaches, which could mean changes for both. Uber said the post on their website will be updated as the storm develops. Riders and drivers will be notified through the app.

