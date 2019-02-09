WILMINGTON, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) has canceled classes for the week and ordered students and staff to evacuate.

All students must be evacuated from campus by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a campus email issued to faculty, staff and students. Students who are currently out of the area for the holiday weekend are advised to remain where they are. Students who are on campus should begin to prepare for their evacuation.

For employees, campus will operate on a regular schedule on Tuesday.The campus will close at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. UNCW will continue to monitor the situation and will announce the date classes will resume and the campus will reopen as soon as a decision is made.

Students and staff were told to get updated information via their UNCW inbox, the UNCW homepage, and social media feeds (Facebook and Twitter), as well as local weather reports. These communication channels are updated as simultaneously as possible, but please continue to pay close attention to your UNCW inbox and Facebook as they are the sources of information that will likely be updated first in the case of developments, the release says.

