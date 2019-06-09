CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is Frying Pan Tower flying the American Flag during a Hurricane? The answer is quite simple.

The owner of Frying Pan Tower, Richard Neal, said it's very difficult to access the tower. Neal said once someone is able to access the flag, it's even more difficult to attach and remove it.

"The flag on as it does not have a conventional rope or cable to lower or lift one," Neal said. "We had to fix the flag’s attaching point to the top permanently so it would not fray and fall down in the tremendous forces of nature out there."

Neal said in order for someone to change the flag, one must have low winds, multiple hands to help and it has to be either when it has worn or would be known to be an upcoming dangerous condition.

When the flag was last raised, Dorian wasn’t named and when it was named just a few days ago, it was forecast to hit and die out in lower Florida, Neal said.

"All the best forecasting and skills in determining the possible path still resulted in a dozen spaghetti tracks," Neal recalled.

Frying Pan Tower, which is located about 39 miles southeast of Southport and 32 miles from Bald Head Island is, in fact, not in America. Neal said the tower is 32 miles offshore well beyond the 26 mile USA territorial limit.

"It is within the international economic zone which controls every nation’s fishing, navigation and energy production rights," Neal said. "That said, we chose to fly Old Glory in respect to our nation and those that have served. We mean no disrespect and are not profiting off the increased awareness that the media makes of us."

Neal continued by saying:

"We love our country and are doing our best to restore something from a time when men and women put their heads, hearts and bodies into getting it done."

After Hurricane Florence, the flag flying at the tower was retired and auctioned off. Neal says proceeds from that went right back to helping the victims of Florence. The same will happen with this flag when the team gets back to the Frying Pan next week.

FAQ

What is the Frying Pan Tower used for today?

Rendered obsolete thanks to GPS technology, the Frying Pan Tower was auctioned off by the Coast Guard in 2010. Now privately owned, it is being restored and currently functions as a bed & breakfast for adventurous, seafaring guests.

Can you see land from the Frying Pan Tower?

Nope! From the tower, only the ocean is visible for miles around.

How deep is the water around the Frying Pan Tower?

The water is 50 feet deep at the tower and home to many marine animals, including sharks and rays, many species of fish, seabirds, lobsters, octopus and more.

