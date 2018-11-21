CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains and foothills west of Charlotte until 8 a.m. Saturday.

On Friday night, the area was seeing a wintry mix falling from the sky that will likely result in icy roads. Around 10:30 p.m., sleet was reported in Boone and Hickory.

"This mix could even make it down to around the I-40 corridor," said NBC Charlotte's chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. "It won't last long before changing to all rain but it could make roads slick late tonight and early Saturday. Travel with caution in this areas during that time."

A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for the mountains & along the I-40 corridor for tonight into Saturday morning. The threat is for a mix of freezing rain & sleet before changing tot rain. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/YscesMYHL6 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) November 23, 2018

Earlier Friday, people in Hickory were out enjoying the long holiday weekend, but they were mindful of what was coming.

"I think let's bundle up, stay inside, turn on the gas logs and get cozy," said Amy Gorman.

Gorman was out with her friend Jessica Bean who had other plans.

"I'm going to be at a football game. We are in the playoffs, so that's where I'll be."

The good news is the wintry mix won't last long before it turns to all rain.

"I'm excited. I love the cold weather," said resident Kayla Mirtching.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation had trucks loaded and ready to respond as needed.

Prepping for expected freezing rain after dark around Hickory. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/UcFBF37PH2 — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) November 23, 2018

On Saturday, look for periods of rain with highs in the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday, with lows in the upper 30s.

"If you're traveling anywhere in (the Southeast, East Coast on Saturday) you're going to be dealing with some big time rain, a little bit of wind, and maybe even some snow in the mountains. So probably not the greatest day for travel," Panovich said.

Sunday should be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 60s. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a forty percent chance of showers after midnight.

Expect lows in the mid-40s Monday will be cloudy in the morning with a thirty percent chance of rain. Look for clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

