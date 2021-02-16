Brad Panovich: 'Significant ice event' expected north of Charlotte Thursday

A Winter Storm Watch is has been issued for Charlotte and areas north ahead of possible winter weather Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Winter Weather Watch has been issued for dozens of counties in the Carolinas, including Mecklenburg County, ahead of an ice and freezing rain threat in Thursday morning's winter weather forecast.

First Warn forecaster Larry Sprinkle said this big storm will move out of the Gulf of Mexico and track toward the Carolinas Thursday. With temperatures in the low 30s from Wednesday night into Thursday, this means freezing rain could become an issue across the region.

Freezing rain is rain that falls as a liquid and freezes immediately on the surface. This can result on icy surfaces. That could be ice accretion on tree limbs, power lines, bridges, overpasses, and vehicles. The resulting ice glaze can cause major problems, including power outages, dangerous road conditions as well as downed trees and power lines.

So far this season, the City of Charlotte has avoided any major winter weather issues. Meanwhile, cleanup and power restoration continue in portions of the Triad where a similar ice storm impacted the central portion of North Carolina last weekend.

The main areas that will be affected include the North Carolina mountains, the foothills and the northern Piedmont, including the northern suburbs of Charlotte.

FULL LIST: These Carolina counties are under weather alerts

Winter Storm Watches extend westward from Charlotte into the mountains, and northward along the Interstate 85 corridor.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued through Thursday evening. This means that the region could have significant icing, with ice accumulations of at least a quarter of an inch. Some of the impacts would be power outages and tree damage. Travel would be dangerous, even impossible in some areas.

"You can see that freezing rain kind of persists into Thursday night," said First Warn chief meteorologist Brad Panovich. "It really could be into early Friday morning."

Panovich said areas from Statesville north on I-77 will be at risk for the most ice, saying he expects a "significant ice event."

"I really think areas in Alexander Caldwell, northern Iredell, those are areas where my confidence is growing," Panovich said.

Snow is not expected with this storm system.

"You do not need snow in order to be eligible for a Winter Storm Watch or Winter Weather Advisory," Panovich explained. "As Thursday approaches, the National Weather Service may decide to upgrade the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory - or even an Ice Storm Warning or Winter Storm Warning."

In the Charlotte metro, Sprinkle said we could see anything from a light glaze to around .05" of an inch. While seemingly a small amount, it does not take a lot of ice to cause impacts. The most likely places for ice accumulation will be on bridges and overpasses.

From northern Mecklenburg County into southern Iredell County, up to a tenth of an inch could accumulate. Rainfall totals across the Charlotte area will be well over an inch with higher amounts north of the city.

"Temperature is a major factor in these situations," Sprinkle said. "Even if the air temperature is above freezing at the surface, elevated areas could easily have temperatures at freezing or below. That's why bridges and overpasses can be dangerous, and why power lines and tree limbs can get a coating of ice."