Iredell County takes a huge hit as flood water leads to deadly accident

Authorities said 23-year old Dylan Poole died after his vehicle hydroplaned on NC 115 near Pisgah Church Road.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — In Iredell County bridges washed away and flood water filled streets causing closures. The heavy rain left roadways sleek.

In Love Valley, a home was knocked off its foundation, half of the home collapsed. Todd Hall describes the damage to his mother's home.

"This part of the house fell down about four feet," Hall said.

The kitchen once ground level. He said his mother was sleeping when the unexpected happened.

"The tree right there, that's where the tree came through," Hall said.

Hall is happy his mother is alive.

"That's the only momma I got," Hall said. "It's unbelievable my momma ain't killed, I'm just counting my blessings."

Meanwhile, in Alexander County Rock Creek was overflowing and rising.

"Oh it was rumbling this morning," Billy Lenny said. "It was the worst we've ever seen."

The water relentlessly, uprooting and submerging a camper underwater.

Brian Campbell took a video of the creek, he works at the feed mill on the creek. He is still in disbelief at what he saw.