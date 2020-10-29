Iredell-Statesville Schools go virtual due to storm damage

One tree went crashing down through the roof of a postal worker's vehicle. It was left in ruins.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — In Statesville, debris, downed power lines, and trees were uprooted as severe weather swept across the Carolinas.

"A lot of these trees they're not broken off, they're just coming up out of the roots," resident, Eddie Johnson said.

Iredell-Statesville Schools will now move to remote after damage and outages to schools. Friday, October, 20th will be a virtual day for all students.

One tree went crashing down through the roof of a postal worker's vehicle. It was left in ruins.

Clean up crews and first responders worked Thursday, morning to clear the tree.

Neighbors say the mail-man, John, was shaken up but left unharmed.

A neighbor on East Brook Lane just gave me this video. A tree fell on top of the mailman’s truck. I’m told everyone is okay. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oU0bpSPrby — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) October 29, 2020

"The mailman was here this morning, putting mail in the mailbox when the tree crushed the cab on his truck," Johnson said. "We hate that that happened, but glad he's okay."

Meanwhile, Robert Hutchinson grateful, his home is still standing.

"We've been here 50 years and those trees have stood until now," Hutchinson said.

Several trees next to his home knocked down. He says the wind was so powerful, it was unlike anything he's seen.