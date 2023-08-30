Charlotte-area schools switch to e-learning ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding as Hurricane Idalia moves over the Carolinas Wednesday evening and night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple school districts in South Carolina have announced remote learning days Thursday, Aug. 31, due to the potential for severe weather from Hurricane Idalia.

Lancaster County Schools and Chesterfield County Schools will both have e-learning days due to the forecast. Meanwhile, Chester County has canceled all after-school activities and programs due to weather. The district hasn't yet made a decision on remote learning for students Thursday.

All schools and offices related to the Lancaster County Schools District will operate remotely Thursday and all after-school activities have been canceled or postponed. The district said individual schools would notify parents about their next steps.

Chesterfield County students will be provided students in either Google Classroom or printed packets, district leaders announced. Bag lunches will be sent home for students on both Thursday and Friday, in the event weather worsens and students can't return to class.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Tuesday ahead of Idalia. McMaster's order allows the state to begin the process of ensuring critical supplies across the state, particularly to coastal areas that could see widespread flooding and storm surge as Idalia batters the coast.

McMaster is scheduled to give an update on storm preparations at 2 p.m. Wednesday. He will be joined by emergency management officials with the latest conditions and information for residents in areas that may be forced to evacuate.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts