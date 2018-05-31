CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. – A landslide in Caldwell County shut down a road and took down several power lines, officials said Thursday.

According to Caldwell Count officials, the landslide happened along Waterfalls Road in the Patterson neighborhood. The road is currently closed while utility workers clear the scene and replace damaged power lines.

Residents in the area are encouraged to take US 321 as an alternate route.

No injuries have been reported by authorities in the area.

