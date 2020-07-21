6 people injured during lightning strike in Avery County

Guests of the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk were injured during a storm Tuesday.

BANNER ELK, N.C. — An alpine roller coaster in Avery County is closed after six people were injured during a thunderstorm Tuesday.

"A lightning bolt struck a tree on our property," a spokesperson for Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster said on the social media platform. "Unfortunately we had several guests that were sitting under that tree and across the way that were injured. Our hearts and prayers go out to them and their families."

Six people were hospitalized for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to Avery County officials.

A review of radar and lightning data by the National Weather Service showed a lightning strike near the property around 2:53 p.m.

A bulletin from the National Weather Service issued at 3:08 p.m. warned of a nearly stationary, strong thunderstorm in the area.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for portions of Avery, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey counties in North Carolina at 3:44 p.m.

"Any thunderstorm can produce lightning," reminded WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich. "Lightning is not a criteria for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning."

The lightning strike at Sugar Mountain at the Alpine Coaster which injured several people is a good reminder for lightning safety. The parent storm was to the east over Grandfather Mountain, but lightning can strike up to 20 miles from a storm. #wncwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/sLIS1ZWwNn — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) July 21, 2020

The National Weather Service will issue Severe Thunderstorm Warnings when a thunderstorm is capable of producing 60 mph damaging winds or hail the size of a quarter coin.

More strong-to-severe thunderstorms were expected Tuesday across Charlotte, and portions of both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Above-average heat had caused the National Weather Service to issue Heat Advisory across the state as far west as the Interstate 77 corridor. The heat index in those locations could climb as high as 109 degrees. Near Raleigh and Fayetteville, Excessive Heat Warnings had been issued as the heat index climbed to near 112.