CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Dilworth family is OK after a lightning strike started a fire at their home Wednesday evening, officials said.

Charlotte Fire responded to a reported fire in the 2400 block of Cumberland Drive after strong storms moved through the Charlotte area Wednesday evening. Fire officials determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday afternoon’s thunderstorms, causing an estimated $65,000 in damages.

A team of 31 firefighters was able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Charlotte Fire said.

No one was injured during the fire, Charlotte Fire said.



