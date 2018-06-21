CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Dilworth family is OK after a lightning strike started a fire at their home Wednesday evening, officials said.
Charlotte Fire responded to a reported fire in the 2400 block of Cumberland Drive after strong storms moved through the Charlotte area Wednesday evening. Fire officials determined the fire was caused by a lightning strike during Wednesday afternoon’s thunderstorms, causing an estimated $65,000 in damages.
A team of 31 firefighters was able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes, Charlotte Fire said.
No one was injured during the fire, Charlotte Fire said.
