Weekend Plans

This afternoon will be warm and muggy with a stray thunderstorm, the risk of rain will only be 20%. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A second front pushes into the Carolinas gradually over the next 48 hours, with slightly cooler air arriving Tuesday.

Next week

Tuesday through Thursday will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper-70s to around 80 each afternoon. By Friday and the following weekend, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s, and we just may see our first 90-degree day of the year.

