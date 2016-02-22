Front(s) Rolling Through

As one front passes this Sunday evening, another is expected on Monday. This means a mix of everything for tomorrow. The morning may start partly sunny, but by the afternoon scattered showers may break out. The mountain areas could see storms tonight, and again tomorrow. Temperatures will be cooler than they've been over the weekend too. Highs around 80. Some showers may linger for Tuesday and the temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Midweek heating up

High pressure aligns in the region by Wednesday that will allow temperatures to soar! While there is a very slight chance for pop-up showers, the high temperatures will be the weather headline through next weekend. We just may see our first 90-degree day of the year by Saturday!

Copyright 2018 WCNC