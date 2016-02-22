Weekend Plans

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a thundershower with the higher opportunities in the mountains. Showers could continue overnight into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be warm and muggy with a stray thunderstorm, the risk of rain will be 30%. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A second front pushes into the Carolinas gradually over the next 48 hours, with colder air arriving Tuesday.

Next week

Skies will be partly cloudy this Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper-70s There's a slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Lows at night will fall into the mid-to-upper-50s. Tuesday through Thursday will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s to around 80 each afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WCNC