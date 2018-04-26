Look for sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid-80s across the Piedmont. Thursday and Friday will be very warm, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-80s. Skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a 30% chance of rain and highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and more humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s. There's a 40-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s. Monday night should be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid-50s. Tuesday and Wednesday should be warm, with highs both days in the upper 70s to low 80s.

