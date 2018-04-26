Thursday and Friday

Sunny and very warm across the region with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This is more like early summer weather. Winds will be around five to ten miles per hour, with humidity increasing Friday afternoon. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend

Saturday will definitely be more humid with highs in the mid 80s.. By late afternoon and evening, there's a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. That chance continues overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will mostly cloudy across the Piedmont, with highs in the low 80s. There's a 40-50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. That will continue into Sunday evening.

Next week

Skies will be mostly sunny this Monday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Lows at night will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be pleasant for the area, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 each afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WCNC