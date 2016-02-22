Monday-Wednesday

Skies will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across the region. Each day there's a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm. The better chance for rain and few storms will be in the mountains and in the northern foothills. Winds will be light from the northeast, around five to ten mph. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 50s.

Big Warm-up

As high pressure builds into the Carolinas, high temperatures will be more like we see mid-summer! Average highs for early May are in the upper 70s. We'll have afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. Areas east and southeast of Charlotte should have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There's the opportunity for pop-up storms in a few spots during the late afternoon and early evening. This weather pattern will last into the upcoming weekend.

