Lowe's donates $1 million to support communities affected by deadly tornadoes

The $1 million donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's announced Monday that it will donate $1 million to support immediate relief and recovery efforts after tornadoes cut through Kentucky and the surrounding areas.

The $1 million donation will assist Lowe's disaster relief partners including the American Red Cross and Lowe's nonprofit Pro customers, helping these organizations and others provide emergency shelter, critical relief supplies, food, blood center operations and comfort to those affected by the deadly tornadoes.

"It's heartbreaking to see the devastation this has caused for so many families and communities this close to the holidays," Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost their homes and loved ones, including members of the Lowe's family. We couldn't be more proud of the way our teams have already stepped up to help their neighbors."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts