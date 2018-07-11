CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get your winter jackets out of storage, Charlotte.

According to Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, the Carolinas should brace for freezing temperatures early next week.

"This is an extremely cold pattern," Panovich said. "The floodgates open up to Canada and we get this polar flow."

If this was the winter time, this system would be a tremendous arctic outbreak, Panovich reports. But since it's only November we'll see temperatures likely in the 40's for highs and morning lows in the 20's.

This would be a hard freeze to most of those in the Carolinas.

Panovich said this cold pattern is going to stick around through that first weekend right before Thanksgiving. This will be the longest stretch of cold weather we've seen since Spring, Panovich reports.

© 2018 WCNC