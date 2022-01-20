'Meals on Wheels' feeding homebound seniors during winter weather

For hundreds of seniors, York County Council on Aging provides social time, support and hot meals five days a week.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — As you prepare for winter weather, the York County Council on Aging wants you to keep your elderly neighbors in mind.

Volunteers through the agency's Meals on Wheels program that deliver hot meals to homebound residents won’t be able to do so Friday because of the weather.

Instead, the agency made sure seniors received two meals on Thursday.

“For a lot of the recipients, that’s the only meal they have," Lauren Giles with the York County Council on Aging said. "Our meals are delivered by volunteers, and for a lot of them that’s the only person they’ll see in a day.”

The York County Council on Aging prepares around 500 meals a day and serves them five days a week.

For hundreds of seniors, the agency provides social time, support and hot meals five days a week. For seniors who are able to get out and enjoy doing so, the agency has activities at its Rock Hill location.

With potential winter weather moving in on Friday, the agency will likely have to close.

Dale Johnson, who lost his wife and likes coming to the agency for the company, said he'll spend Friday at home with his dog.

“I have my dog, he keeps me company," Johnson said. "It’s kind of a lonely feeling when you’re isolated like that.”

Lauren Giles said if winter weather moves in Friday, volunteers won’t be able to visit homebound seniors. She’s asking the community to step up and check in on someone who lives alone.

“Check on them -- make sure they’re okay," Giles said. "A phone call can make a big difference. A visit can make an even bigger difference.”

The Council on Aging is always in need of volunteers to deliver meals through the Meals on Wheels program.