Mecklenburg County to open cooling stations for residents to seek refuge from extreme heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As summer temperatures continue to rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County, in partnership with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office (CMEMO) and homeless service providers, is working to ensure that residents remain safe and are able to seek refuge from extreme weather conditions.



The plan will open cooling stations following CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and will make available County and community partner resources to help beat the heat.



In collaboration with Salvation Army Center of Hope, Roof Above has erected a large tent on its campus at 945 N. College Street to provide shade to anyone seeking respite from the heat utilizing social distancing guidelines, along with misting stations, fans, water fountains and chairs. Roof Above has also extended its Day Center hours to 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Face coverings are required and are available to those who need it.



Both shelters will continue to utilize social distancing hotels provided by Mecklenburg County to help shelter individuals who are most vulnerable, including individuals over 60 years old with underlying health conditions.

Park and Recreation is providing fans to individuals aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59, who receive disability income, while supplies last. Individuals are required to show a valid driver’s license or State ID providing proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address when picking up a fan.



Distribution Locations for fans:

▪ Albemarle Road Recreation Center

5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill, NC 28227 (980) 314-1011

▪ Bette Rae Thomas Center

2921 Tuckaseegee Road Charlotte, NC 28208 (980) 314-1111

▪ Mallard Creek Recreation Center

2530 Johnston-Oehler Road Charlotte, NC 28269 (980) 314-1121

▪ Methodist Home Recreation Center

3200 Shamrock Drive Charlotte, NC 28215 (980) 314-1105

▪ Southview Recreation Center

1720 Vilma Street Charlotte, NC 28208 (980) 314-1105

▪ Tyvola Senior Center

2225 Tyvola Road Charlotte, NC 28210 (980) 314-1320



The Department of Social Services (DSS) will now deliver free fans to individuals aged 60 and older, and those aged 18-59 who receive disability income, during an extreme heat event. To register, call the DSS JUST1Call line at 704-432-1111 Monday through Friday, or 980-314-7018 on the weekends.

