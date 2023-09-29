Heavy rain inundated the city Friday morning, leading to flash flooding and suspension of rail service.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Metro-North and subway service heading into New York City has been suspended Friday morning due to heavy rain and flooding.

The rail service asks that people stay home if they don't need to travel and that if you must head out, to check the service status for your line.

Metro-North posted on X (previously known as Twitter) that the Harlem and New Haven Line service is suspended due to the flooding. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just after 10 a.m., including Bridgeport, Stamford, and Norwalk. The warning lasts until 1:30 p.m.

Amtrak Northeast Regional also posted that as of 11:30 a.m., due to the weather, services originating out of New York Penn Station may experience delays departing, and length delays are anticipated.

The potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down swaths of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and cutting off access to at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport.

Major flooding in Brooklyn today. Trains shut down and the only way out of the station is through this. pic.twitter.com/yQPLOyc6dX — Seth Chinnis (@sethchinnis) September 29, 2023

Due to the extreme rainfall, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley. She also posted on X maps indicating that Brooklyn was seeing some of the heaviest impacts of the rain.

Hochul said up to 5 inches of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as 7 inches more was expected throughout the day.

Brooklyn is seeing some of the heaviest impacts of this rainstorm — all Brooklynites should be extremely careful right now. pic.twitter.com/sXXGV8dDog — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 29, 2023

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm," Hochul said in an interview with TV station NY1. "Count on this for the next 20 hours.”

The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood warning for New York City, Brooklyn, and Queens until 12:30 p.m. Photos and video posted on social media showed water pouring into subway stations and basements and reaching the top of cars' wheels in parts of Brooklyn and elsewhere.

Subways in Brooklyn are already starting to flood as heavy rain continues across the New York metro area. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/jSyfawKoJq — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 29, 2023

Flooding also was reported in surrounding areas, including Hoboken, New Jersey.

At this time, it's unknown when Metro-North's service will be restored. To check the status of your train, head to the Metro-North website.

