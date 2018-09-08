HIGH SHOALS, N.C. — Neighbors in Lincoln and Gaston counties were assessing the damage Wednesday night as strong storms rolled through the area.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said a microburst with winds close to 100 miles per hour swept over the county line.

Microburst earlier on the Lincoln/Gaston county line was close to 100 mph. #cltwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/jNXkP6iRWc — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 8, 2018

NBC Charlotte sent a crew to High Shoals where a huge tree fell on a house. Crews had to climb on the roof to cut up the tree and clean up the mess. Dozens of other downed trees were spotted in the area.

Massive tree on top of a house here in High Shoals. One of dozens I’ve seen driving around. Crews working to remove it. pic.twitter.com/tJPa6fFARV — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) August 8, 2018

Hail was also reported in Hildebran along Warlicks Church Rd. and Cape Hickory Rd.

Photo: Tasha Helton

Chester County was hit by a possible microburst as well. A viewer sent us video of a neighborhood in Chester where not one but two homes were hit by massive trees on Harris St.

Going forward, Thursday will be hot and humid, with a forty percent chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s. There's a slight chance of storms Thursday night, with lows overnight in the low 70s.

Friday should be mostly sunny with a high around 90, with a slight storm chance.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC