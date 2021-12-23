Minimal changes to the latest drought monitor

The brand new U.S. drought monitor came out Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest United States drought monitor came out Thursday morning, Dec. 23. Although Charlotte recorded almost an inch of rain over the past week, conditions still look grim across the Carolinas.

Neither state saw a change in the severe drought (D2). For North Carolina, the moderate drought got slightly worse, going from 82% last week to 87% this week.

For South Carolina, the moderate drought and abnormally dry conditions got slightly better. The moderate drought went from 45% last week to 40% last week and the abnormally dry conditions went from 89% last week to 81% this week.

How much rain do we still need?

Just under an inch of rain (0.92”) fell at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport between December 18th and 19th. However, the Queen City still needs over 7 inches of rainfall to get back to normal.

As of Dec. 23, we need an additional 7.08 inches. To eliminate the drought and get back to normal, data from NOAA shows that number is closer to a foot of rain.

Do we have rain coming anytime soon?

Dry weather is expected to continue in the Carolinas through at least the weekend. A few showers could fall for the mountains and foothills Sunday morning, but nothing will make it to the Piedmont.

Next week, as we wrap up the month of December, a series of storm systems will move through the area bringing scattered showers. The best chance though looks to be next Saturday, just in time to kick-off 2022.

