Today- Sunday

It will be hot and noticeably more humid for the next several days. Look for afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s in the southern Piedmont. Highs will be10-15 degrees above the average for this time of the year. There will only be a few isolated thunderstorms across the area. Lows at night will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Next week

Monday will be hot and mostly sunny with highs again in the low 90s. Tuesday through Wednesday will not be quite as hot, but the rain and storm chance will increase across the Carolinas. Look for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with more steady rain all day Wednesday. More rain and a few storms are possible again Thursday. Rain could be heavy at times.

