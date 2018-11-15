BOONE, N.C. — North Carolina DOT and Blue Ridge Energy crews spent Wednesday, November 14 preparing for an overnight winter storm to hit the mountains.

The approaching winter storm could topple trees and cause power outages.

In Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge Energy crews spent the day re-sagging power lines, pulling guides and straightening poles.

"This type of maintenance helps," Tim Jones, a crew leader, said. "It plays a big part in keeping the power on."

N.C. DOT crews will begin overnight shifts at 6 p.m. Wednesday to make sure Watauga County's main roads are drivable.

Watauga County maintenance engineer Kevin Whittington said Wednesday's rain prevented them from treating the roads with salt brine.

"Be cautious," Whittington warned. "Be mindful of what you're about to get into when you get out on the roadways because they can be treacherous at times."

Many people are taking that advice seriously, including Cary Blackmer, who came up from Florida to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Beech Mountain.

He said many Floridians like him have little experience driving in icy conditions.

"We just have to be safe," Blackmer said. "Once you start sliding, you don't stop till you go off the mountain or hit a tree, and it's not a good thing."

Avery County Schools dismissed students early on Wednesday ahead of the winter weather.

Crystal Vance, a mother of two, planned to stay in after her kids got home from school.

"Stay at the house, and get milk and bread, I guess," Vance said.

Watauga County canceled all after-school activities after 6 p.m. Wednesday and placed all schools on a two-hour delay Thursday, November 15.

