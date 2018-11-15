BOONE, N.C. — As the temperatures dropped, freezing rain began falling in the mountains of North Carolina late Wednesday night.

NCDOT crews worked overnight shifts treating the roads in Watauga County, where schools are on a two-hour delay Thursday morning.

The winter storm could topple trees and cause power outages. In Blowing Rock, Blue Ridge Energy crews re-sagged power lines, pulled guides, and straightened poles.

"This type of maintenance helps," crew leader Tim Jones said. "It plays a big part in keeping the power on."

Watauga County maintenance engineer Kevin Whittington said Wednesday's rain prevented them from pre-treating the roads with salt brine.

"Be cautious," Whittington warned. "Be mindful of what you're about to get into when you get out on the roadways because they can be treacherous at times."

Many people are taking that advice seriously, including Cary Blackmer, who came up from Florida to spend Thanksgiving with his family in Beech Mountain.

He said many Floridians like him have little experience driving in icy conditions.

"We just have to be safe," Blackmer said. "Once you start sliding, you don't stop till you go off the mountain or hit a tree, and it's not a good thing."

Watauga County Schools canceled all activities after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Avery County Schools dismissed students early on Wednesday ahead of the winter weather.

Crystal Vance, a mother of two, planned to stay in after her kids got home from school.

"Stay at the house, and get milk and bread, I guess," Vance said.

