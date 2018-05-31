MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Lakes overflowed, water spilled over dams, and mudslides wreaked havoc in McDowell County on Wednesday.

The north shore of Lake James was completely washed out, especially a camping community in Marion.

“When we drove up, coming down the roads, we saw it, and I lost it," said Cathy who owned a camper at the campground.

Fortunately, none of her neighbors live full time at the campground, so none are homeless. However, several are without campers after seeing the water level rise.

Just 30 minutes south, officials expected Lake Tahoma to take the brunt of the beating. Officials ordered a mandatory evacuation when they thought the dam was in "imminent danger," only to cancel the evacuation later Wednesday morning.

As the lakes began to empty, creeks and rivers continued to rise, with some roads being impassable. I-40 westbound was reduced to one lane after an overnight mudslide. Officials didn’t expect the other lanes to reopen until Friday afternoon.

Governor Roy Cooper announced a state of emergency for the mountain counties.

"People of North Carolina need to continue to take these conditions seriously because they can prove deadly," said Governor Cooper.

